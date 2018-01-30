Wizards PG John Wall to have left knee surgery, AP sources say

Jan 10, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) on the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Capital One Arena. (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two people familiar with John Wall's status say the Washington Wizards point guard will have surgery on his left knee.

One person tells The Associated Press that the length of Wall's absence will be determined after the surgery. The other says the expectation is that Wall could miss six to eight weeks.

Injury Update:



John Wall will undergo an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee tomorrow. A timeline for Wall’s return will be provided following completion of the procedure.



Press Release: https://t.co/JtcCgZi7pB — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 30, 2018

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Wizards had not announced that Wall needs an operation.

He had surgery on both of his knees before last season.

Wall was recently selected to his fifth NBA All-Star game. He is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists this season.

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

