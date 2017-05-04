Wizards beat Celtics 116-89 in technical foul-filled Game 3

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington won the game 116-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Photo: Greg Fiume, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Wall scored 24 points, Isaiah Thomas was held to 13 and the Washington Wizards jumped out to a hot start and rode it to a 116-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in a technical foul-filled Game 3 on Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

The Wizards used a 22-0 first-quarter run to take a 34-12 lead as Thomas and the Celtics kept missing shots and turning the ball over. The game was already a blowout in the second when Washington's Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected for charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk after the Boston big man was called for an illegal screen.

There were eight technical fouls and three ejections total.

Otto Porter and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points apiece for Washington, which improved to 4-0 at home in the playoffs. Washington's 119 first-quarter points is an NBA record for the first three games of a series.

