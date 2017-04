Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after dunking the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of their 104-100 win at Verizon Center on March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

When the playoffs roll around, the Wizards' opponents better hope it's not a close game late.

The Wizards have outscored their opponents in crunch time by nearly 20 points per 100 possessions -- making them third best in the league.

