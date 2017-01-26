Did you know that Washington Wizards center Marcin “The Polish Hammer” Gortat is one of the best in the NBA at setting screens for his teammates? That means he plays a key role in the Wizards' offense, which has used the pick-and-roll on more than one-third of its' plays, according to WinnersView.
Here's a look at what has made Gortat so good at setting screens for John Wall and the rest of his teammates:
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs