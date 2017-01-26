WUSA
Watch the "Polish Hammer" clear the way for John Wall

WUSA9 , WUSA 10:01 AM. EST January 26, 2017

Did you know that Washington Wizards center Marcin “The Polish Hammer” Gortat is one of the best in the NBA at setting screens for his teammates? That means he plays a key role in the Wizards' offense, which has used the pick-and-roll on more than one-third of its' plays, according to WinnersView.

Here's a look at what has made Gortat so good at setting screens for John Wall and the rest of his teammates:

