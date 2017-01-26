WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives around Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Marcin Gortat #13 of the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Did you know that Washington Wizards center Marcin “The Polish Hammer” Gortat is one of the best in the NBA at setting screens for his teammates? That means he plays a key role in the Wizards' offense, which has used the pick-and-roll on more than one-third of its' plays, according to WinnersView.

Here's a look at what has made Gortat so good at setting screens for John Wall and the rest of his teammates:

(© 2017 WUSA)