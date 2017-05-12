Wall's late 3 leads Wiz past Celtics 92-91, forces Game 7

May 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 92-91, and tied the series at 3-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Wall hit a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left for the go-ahead points, then hopped atop the scorer's table and yelled to celebrate the Washington Wizards' 92-91 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night that pushed their Eastern Conference semifinal to a Game 7.

Wall overcame a 1-for-12 start to finish with 26 points, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 33. The backcourt mates combined for 23 of Washington's 26 points in the back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics showed up dressed in black, but couldn't back up the fashion statement, blowing an 87-82 lead over the last two minutes. Thomas' heave at the buzzer clanked off the rim. He and Avery Bradley each had 27 points.

Game 7 is at Boston on Monday night. The home team has won every game in the series so far.

