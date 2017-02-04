Wall's 24 points lead Wizards over Pelicans 105-19

Feb 4, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans (1) defends in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 105-91. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists, Markieff Morris scored 18 points and the Washington Wizards held New Orleans scoreless for the final 5:52 of the fourth quarter to beat the Pelicans 105-91 Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Washington has its longest winning streak since a seven-game stretch from Jan. 2-15, 2005. The Wizards extended their home winning streak to 17 games, second-longest in franchise history.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Orleans, which lost its fourth straight. The Pelicans were held scoreless after Tyreke Evans hit a 3-pointer to take a 91-90 lead with 5:52 to play.

Morris' dunk 12 seconds later put the Wizards ahead and started a game-closing 15-0 run.

