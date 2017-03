WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after hitting a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Verizon Center on January 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

When you think if the Wizards, you think of John Wall.

But Otto Porter has quietly been the reason the team's been great this year.

Browser does not support iframes. WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

(© 2017 WUSA)