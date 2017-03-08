Close Ottomatic: Wizards' have NBA's best sharpshooter WinnersView , WUSA 6:49 PM. EST March 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Otto Porter has been lighting it up from three this season. But can he keep up his torrid pace in the second half? Browser does not support iframes. WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Va. man running for delegate thinks women shouldn't vote Unhealthy diets linked to U.S. deaths Suitland shooting may have happened over shoes Md. man charged with impersonating ICE officer #OffScriptOn9: Howard U. professor breaks down Carson's slave comment Man dies after fighting over parking Mother of 2 died in Waldorf, Md. car crash Suspect arrested after hiding in theater Two men shot in Suitland, Md. Giraffe Birth Facts More Stories Different reasons, same cause for many on… Mar. 8, 2017, 4:43 p.m. Cherry blossom peak bloom pushed back Mar. 8, 2017, 1:59 p.m. Windy and Warm Thursday Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs