Nowitzki, Barnes help Mavericks beat Wizards 112-107

Mar 15, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots a layup as Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) and forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) defend during the second half at Verizon Center. The Dallas Mavericks won 112 - 107.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Harrison Barnes finished with 22 and the Dallas Mavericks boosted their slim playoff hopes with a 112-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Nicolas Brussino scored eight of his 11 points off the bench in the fourth for the Mavericks, who began the night 3 1/2 games behind Denver for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference. Portland was positioned between Denver and Dallas.

Wizards guard John Wall had 26 points and 11 assists despite briefly leaving the game in the second quarter with a sprained left foot.

Bradley Beal added 24 points as Washington dropped back-to-back games for the second time since its previous loss to Dallas on Jan. 3.

