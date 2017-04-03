No time to panic, the Wizards' defense isn't as bad as you think

Ian Mahinmi #28 of the Washington Wizards is fouled by Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

Despite the Wizards' defensive woes lately, the team is still good enough to contend in the East.

Browser does not support iframes. WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

© 2017 WINNERS VIEW