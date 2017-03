WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Verizon Center on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

Since January 1st, Markieff Morris has really improved, especially his shooting.

We take a look at just how Markieff Morris has turned things around since the new year.

