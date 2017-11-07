Mavericks stops 6-game slide with victory over Wizards

Nov 7, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots over Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 22 and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 113-99 victory over John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Wesley Matthews made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Dallas, which has won 14 of its last 15 meetings with Washington. It was just the second win on the season for the Mavericks.

Wall had 23 points and 14 assists in his return from a sprained left shoulder, but the Wizards lost for the fifth time in seven games. Otto Porter Jr. finished with 13 points.

