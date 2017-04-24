Marc Gasol's buzzer beater sends Grizzlies fan into labor

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots a game winning shot over San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) in overtime of game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Photo: Justin Ford, USA TODAY Sports)

The overtime buzzer beater Marc Gasol hit to send the Grizzlies past the Spurs, 110-108, in Game 4 Saturday night meant Memphis had evened this best-of-seven NBA playoffs series at two games apiece heading into a pivotal Game 5 Tuesday in San Antonio. It meant Saturday night became one of the great events in franchise history given the stakes and the drama on the court. It meant FedExForum would get to host at least one more Grizzlies game this season.

But it also meant one couple had to rush to the hospital. That's because Gasol's shot with 0.7 seconds left in overtime sent one pregnant woman in the crowd into labor. Check out this series of tweets from Grizzlies fan Brandon White, which prove just how big of an impact a game winner -- and the subsequent reaction to it -- can have on someone's life.

Marc Gasol legit put my wife into labor... What a night — Brandon White (@brandonkwhite32) April 23, 2017

@brandonkwhite32 @MarcGasol @mconley11 @MacBo50 @ChrisVernonShow get this family some game 6 tickets. His wife went into labor on way home from game. — Brandon Clenney (@clenney75) April 23, 2017

.@unclepaulmahan I wasn't kidding last night lol. She legit went into labor at the Forum😂😂 knew it was possible — Brandon White (@brandonkwhite32) April 23, 2017

Lindsey went into labor as Marc hit the game winner inside FedEx Forum. Just under 12 hours later, Archer Ellis entered the world #blessed — Brandon White (@brandonkwhite32) April 23, 2017

What a wild day. Knox got the brother he's asked for for 9 months. Couldn't be happier #ArcherEllis pic.twitter.com/9F2GW6vwpg — Brandon White (@brandonkwhite32) April 24, 2017

Congratulations to Brandon, Lindsey and big brother Knox from The Commercial Appeal.

This story originally appeared on The Commercial Appeal’s website.

