Kevin Durant becomes 44th player to join 20,000 point club

January 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) high-fives fans leaving the court during halftime after scoring his 20,000th career point against the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena.

OAKLAND, CALIF. (AP) - Kevin Durant became the 44th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points Wednesday night.



Durant reached the milestone on a pull-up jumper from the left wing at the 1:41 mark of second quarter. The Warriors announced his accomplishment on the main scoreboard and Durant received a standing ovation, shaking his head in acknowledgment while still very much in game mode.



The NBA Finals MVP returned from a three-game absence with a strained right calf and scored 25 points in the first half against the Clippers - KD's biggest half of the season. He came in needing exactly 25 points for 20,000.



Durant had a four-point play during the second quarter on the way to 14 points in the period.

