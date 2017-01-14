John Wall's 25 points, Wizards beat 76ers 109-93

Jan 14, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) and forward Andrew Nicholson (44) defend Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) shot during the first quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan -USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Wall had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Bradley Beal added 20 points and the Washington Wizards used a second-half spurt to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-93 on Saturday night.

The 76ers had won three straight for the first time in more than three years. They played without rookie star Joel Embiid. He sat out to rest after scoring 24 points Thursday night against Charlotte.

Philadelphia raced to an early 13-point lead, but the Wizards outscored Philadelphia 24-11 in the final minutes of the first half for a 56-all halftime tie. Washington scored seven straight to start the second half and a 10-0 run gave it a 77-62 lead with 3:37 left in the third quarter.

Jahlil Okafor, who hadn't played in the last three games, had a season-high 26 points for the 76ers.

The Wizards have won 11 straight at home.

