John Wall scores 33 to lead Wizards over Lakers 116-108

Feb 2, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) celebrates with guard John Wall (2) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Verizon Center. Washington Wizards won 116 - 108. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - John Wall scored 33 points and had 11 assists, Bradley Beal added 23 points and Marcin Gortat tied his season high with 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight win, 116-108 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

It marks Washington's first six-game winning streak since Dec. 8-19, 2014. The Wizards have also won 16 straight at home - the second-longest run in franchise history.

Jordan Clarkson led Los Angeles with 20 points.

Washington had a 14-point lead, 86-72 with 2:37 to play in the third quarter, but the Lakers, who have lost nine of 11, tied it at 91 with 9:10 to play.

Wall, who scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including the Wizards' final eight, sealed the win with a steal with 1:18 to play. He converted a jumper with 1:06 left, another with 38 seconds remaining and added four late free throws.

