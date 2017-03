John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards shoots between Bismack Biyombo #11 and Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic during the second half at Verizon Center on March 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

Washington Wizard's John Wall is 8th in the league for recovering loose balls and with his hands-on defense he's the NBA's biggest defensive thief.

If Wall keeps up his hustle, he will be on track to have a career high on steal percentage.

