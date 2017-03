WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Ian Mahinmi #28 of the Washington Wizards poses during media day at Verizon Center on September 26, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2016 Getty Images)

Ian Mahinmi got off to a rough start with the Washington Wizards, battling knee issues and going under the knife in 2016.

After the all-star break he's been more efficient on offense.

