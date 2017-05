John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on April 30, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

The Wizards lost game 1, but despite their loss the starters played well.

The team's starting lineup outscored the Boston Celtics by 13 points, but they only played eight minutes together because Markieff Morris injured his ankle.

