Curry shines against Wizards, Warriors win 11th straight

Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a play against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Wizards 139-115.

OAKLAND, CALIF. (AP) - Stephen Curry hit nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, also dished out eight assists, and the Golden State Warriors moved closer to locking up the Western Conference's top playoff seed by beating the Washington Wizards 139-115 on Sunday night.

Draymond Green had his 19th career triple-double and fifth this season with 11 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Curry scored 10 points over the final 1:52 of the first half and shot 15 for 22, including 9 of 14 on 3s, in the Warriors' 11th straight victory. It was his 26th career 40-point game and fourth this season.

John Wall had 15 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, who couldn't make it two wins over the mighty Warriors in just more than a month's time. He set the single-season franchise assists record with No. 802 in the third quarter, topping Rod Strickland in 1997-98.

