Covington, Saric lead Sixers to 120-112 win over Wizards

Feb 24, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) looks to pass during the third quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia won the game 120-112. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Geliebter, John Geliebter)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Robert Covington had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Dario Saric added 20 points and 11 boards, and the depleted Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-112 on Friday night.

Bradley Beal had 40 points and John Wall scored 29 for the Southeast Division-leading Wizards.

On a day the Sixers announced No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will not play this season, their other young players stepped up to make up for the absence of star center Joel Embiid and the trades of center Nerlens Noel and forward Ersan Ilyasova. Noel and Ilyasova were dealt before Thursday's trade deadline and Embiid missed his 12th straight game with a left knee contusion.

Richaun Holmes had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks while splitting minutes with Jahlil Okafor, a surprise holdover because he was mentioned in most trade speculation involving Philadelphia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.