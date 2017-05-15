Celtics power past Wizards in Game 7, 115-105

May 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after making a basket during the second half in game seven of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob DeChiara, Bob DeChiara)

BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Kelly Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points and the Boston Celtics used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night.

Boston advances to the Eastern Conference finals, where it will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Led by Olynyk the Celtics got a huge lift from their bench, outscoring their Wizards' counterparts 48-5. Boston also connected on 11 3-pointers, including 8 of 13 in the second half.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards, which was playing it its first Game 7 since 1979 with 38 points, including 24 in the second half.

Otto Porter added 20 points. John Wall and Markieff Morris each finished with 18. But Washington also had 15 turnovers, leading to 17 Celtics' points.

