Bradley Beal has 114 points in his last three games

TORONTO (AP) - Another big night from Bradley Beal helped the Washington Wizards win without All-Star guard John Wall.

Beal scored 38 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 19 and the Wizards never trailed in beating Toronto 107-96 on Sunday night, winning for the second time in 11 meetings with the Raptors.

Marcin Gortat, who had 11 points and 12 rebounds, said Beal is "playing at a different level." Beal has scored at least 36 points in three straight games, including a season-high 40 in last week's win over Phoenix.

"Hands down, he's probably the best go-to guy at the 2 spot in the league," Gortat said. "He's just a freak right now."

Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 10 points for the Wizards, who had lost four of their previous five.

Tim Frazier shook off a sore left wrist to start for Wall and had eight assists.

Wall sat out because of a sprained left shoulder sustained in Friday's 130-122 loss to Cleveland.

He is expected to return for Tuesday's home game against Dallas.

"We knew that we were going to have to play a good basketball game to beat them without John and I thought our guys responded," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.

Toronto lost its starting point guard when Kyle Lowry was ejected with 8:08 remaining in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession for arguing.

Lowry finished with two points in 12 minutes.

"It helped us," Beal said. "He's a great player, a great scorer, great facilitator. I think he let the refs frustrate him and got ejected. That plays in our favor."

Lowry left without speaking to reporters, but Raptors coach Dwane Casey said he felt referee JB DeRosa's ejection was too hasty.

"I thought it was unfortunate," Casey said. "People have said worse that than, they've said far worse than what he said to the official.

First off, if you're a young official, walk away. You don't stand there and debate with a player that's frustrated."

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Norman Powell had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in three home games this season.

Delon Wright scored 11 points and Fred Van Vleet had 10 as the Raptors lost in their return from a season-high, six-game road trip that saw them go 3-3 against Western Conference opponents.

"We talked about the travel situation, how tough it is to find energy and professionalism and playing with a purpose once you come back off a long road trip and evidently it didn't sink in," Casey said.

Toronto trailed by 19 in the third quarter before mounting a comeback, cutting the gap to 88-85 on a three-point play by DeRozan with 7:24 remaining.

Beal and Oubre handled all the offense as Washington scored 12 of the next 14 points to take a 100-87 lead with 4:30 remaining.

Beal scored nine points and Porter had eight as Washington led 32-17 after one, a quarter in which the Raptors had nearly as many turnovers (four) as made field goals (five).

Toronto shot 5 for 19 in the first, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and missed seven of 13 free throw attempts.

"Our starts have been horrendous," Casey said.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Morris played his second game of the season after missing the first six following sports hernia surgery.

Beal missed just two of 11 field goal attempts in the first half, then missed his first two of the second half.

Raptors: C.J. Miles returned after missing Friday's win at Utah because of flu-like symptoms.

He went scoreless in 13 minutes. ... Toronto's 17 points in the first were a season-low for any quarter. The Raptors scored 18 in the fourth quarter of last week's win at Portland.

WARMING UP

Lowry wore a heat pad on his lower back during pregame warmups, and Casey said his point guard has been dealing with some soreness.

CHARGES DENIED

Brooks said he might rein in Frazier's habit of drawing charges after Frazier injured his wrist taking a charge in Friday's loss to Cleveland. "He took three charges in practice a couple of days ago," Brooks said. "I might have a no charge rule for Tim for a while."

UP NEXT

Wizards: Washington begins a stretch of seven home games in nine against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

The teams split two meetings last season with each winning at home.

Raptors: Toronto hosts Chicago on Tuesday. The Raptors have won two straight against the Bulls, both at home. Toronto beat Chicago 117-100 in its season opener Oct. 19.

