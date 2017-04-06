Beal's 25, tiebreaking 3 help Wizards beat Knicks 106-103

Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (3) high fives fans after a shot during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

NEW YORK (AP) - Bradley Beal scored 25 points and made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 49 seconds left as the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 106-103 on Thursday night.

John Wall added 24 points and eight assists for the Wizards, who blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered to improve to 48-31, tying Toronto for third place in the Eastern Conference. Washington is trying for its first 50-win season since 1978-79.

Marcin Gortat was 7 for 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Wizards. They have won seven straight at Madison Square Garden.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points for the Knicks, who are a loss away from their third consecutive 50-loss season.

