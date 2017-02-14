Are the Wizards the hottest team in the NBA?

After the team's 120-98 win Monday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the answer seems to be yes. Consider the evidence:
- The Wizards started the season 0-3. Through 10 games they were 2-8.
- Now they are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record.
- Only eight of the 152 teams with a similar or worse start since 1967-1968 have finished the season with a winning record.
Here are some more stats about the Wizards' historic turnaround from WinnersView.com:
