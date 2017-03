WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 05: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles past Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic during the first half at Verizon Center on March 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

After a slow start, the Washington Wizards have had a historic turnaround.

Through 70 games, they are 42-28.

Only 8 teams have had winning record after starting the season 2-8 or worse.

No team has had more wins then the Wizards have had.

