NATS on WUSA9! 2017 Schedule

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 3: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals singles in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on July 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images) (Photo: Matt Hazlett, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 and The Washington Nationals team up for a fifth straight year!

Tune in for an exciting season of baseball!

20 games will air against their biggest rivals!



Manager Dusty Baker returns as well as superstars Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Daniel Murphy!

The road to The World Series starts in April!



Let’s go Nats!

NATS ON 9 SCHEDULE:



Monday, April 3, 1:05 p.m. – Marlins @ Nationals (Home Opener)



Saturday, April 15, 1:05 p.m. – Phillies @ Nationals

Sunday, April 16, 1:35 p.m. – Phillies @ Nationals

Sunday, April 30, 1:35 p.m. – Mets @ Nationals

Sunday, May 14, 1:35 p.m. – Phillies @ Nationals

Sunday, May 28, 1:35 p.m. – Padres @ Nationals (Memorial Day Weekend)

Monday, May 29, 4:05 p.m. – Nationals @ Giants (Memorial Day)

Saturday, June 10, 12:05 p.m. – Rangers @ Nationals

Saturday, June 17, 4:10 p.m. – Nationals @ Mets

Sunday, June 18, 1:10 p.m. – Nationals @ Mets

Monday, June 26, 7:05 p.m. – Cubs @ Nationals

Tuesday, July 4, 11:05 a.m. – Mets @ Nationals (4th of July)

Friday, July 7, 7:05 p.m. – Braves @ Nationals

Friday, July 28, 7:05 p.m. – Rockies @ Nationals

Sunday, July 30, 1:35 p.m. – Rockies @ Nationals

Saturday, August 5, 2:20 p.m. – Nationals @ Cubs

Friday, August 11, 7:05 p.m. – Giants @ Nationals

Sunday, August 27, 1:35 p.m. – Mets @ Nationals

Saturday, September 2, 7:10 p.m. – Nationals @ Brewers (Labor Day Weekend)

Monday, September 4, 7:10 p.m. – Nationals @ Marlins (Labor Day)

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change.

(© 2017 WUSA)