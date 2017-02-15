Muslim hockey player enjoys dream come true with Capitals

A Muslim woman from the United Arab Emirates enjoyoed a dream come true when she visited her favorite hockey team, the Washington Capitals and received a game-used hockey stick from her favorite player, Alexander Ovechkin. (Photo: Diane Roberts)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - When you think about hockey, you probably think it's a sport for white men, many from North America.

But in a month the National Hockey League is celebrating the "Hockey is for Everyone" campaign, the Caps scored the perfect visitor, a hijab-wearing woman from the Middle East making her mark.

Fatima Al Ali is famous in her native United Arab Emirates for being the first female sports photographer and for her mad skills on the hockey rink.

Even in her far away country, she knows about and loves the Washington Capitals. Her favorite player: Alexander Ovechkin.

"He's a scorer, he's the best now, of course I would pick Alex he's the best player now in the league."

So imagine the surreal feeling for this Muslim woman, taking the ice after Caps practice.

"Its unbelievable, I never thought this would happen in my life.... overwhelming."

Fatima first caught the attention of Caps great Peter Bondra who was in Abu Dhabi last fall for a youth hockey clinic.

"I just see the girl step on the ice, no skates on and she start handling the puck and controlling a little bit differently and I was amazed."

One thing led to another and when the invitation came to visit Peter and the Capitals in person, she said yes!

A treasured moment for this soft spoken woman is receiving a game-used hockey stick from Ovechkin.

"Its my stick for you."

"Thank you so much"

"I told her I hope she gonna have more influence on the game in her country."

"She's gonna be famous, she's gonna be star in her country and hope it's gonna help."

Fatima started her week-long visit at a Wizards game Monday night, will spend some time here at the United Arab Emirates Embassy in DC and will drop the ceremonial first puck at Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings before heading home.

(© 2017 WUSA)