Zimmerman, Turner lead Nats to 2-1 victory over Diamondbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ryan Zimmerman had two hits and doubled in the go-ahead run, Jacob Turner worked four innings of scoreless relief and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Hours after he was named the NL player of the month for April, Zimmerman recorded multiple hits for a career-high sixth straight game and stretched his hitting streak to 10 games.
Left-hander Gio Gonzalez drove in Washington's other run with a third-inning groundout.
Turner (1-0) replaced Gonzalez in the sixth and finished out the game, striking out four and allowing two hits.
Robbie Ray (2-2) struck out 10 against the team that drafted and signed him in 2010 but allowed two runs and four hits over six innings. His effort helped the Diamondbacks set a new major league record by recording 10 or more strikeouts in nine consecutive games.
