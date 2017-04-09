Yankees use 4-run 9th to defeat Orioles 7-3 and avoid sweep

Apr 9, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (22) scores a run as third baseman Chase Headley (12) and Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph (36) look on during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. New York Yankees won 7-3. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Aaron Judge hit a tying home run, Starlin Castro's RBI single keyed a four-run ninth inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Sunday and avert a three-game sweep.

It was the first loss of the season for the Orioles, who started the day as the only unbeaten team in the majors at 4-0. After pulling off comeback victories in the first two games of the series, Baltimore blew a three-run lead in the finale.

New York avoided its first 1-5 start since 1989.

Ronald Torreyes cut the gap to 3-2 with a two-out, two-run triple in the sixth, Judge homered in the eighth and the Yankees completed the turnaround against Darren O'Day (0-1) in the ninth.

