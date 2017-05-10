Where to watch DC's triple threat: Capitals, Nationals, Wizards

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s a big day for the District! The Capital, Nationals and Wizards have challenges ahead of them. D.C. sports fans — get ready to settle in at your favorite sports bar to watch one or all three games.

The Capitals face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins for game seven of round two in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The puck drops at the Verizon Center at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re in Virginia, head to Bugsy’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar, 111 King Street, Alexandria. It was founded by a retired hockey player (who has since retired) but fans from across the area will gather amongst the jerseys on the wall.

Want to feel like you’re in the Verizon Center without paying for seats? The Green Turtle Bar, 601 F St. NW, offers a killer happy hour and energy levels, both pre- and post-game, that can’t be beat.

The Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles to try and win one of three games in the series. We’ll see if the bullpen holds up. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Get as close as you can to the ball park without actually going inside at Bluejacket, 300 Tingey St SE. The microbrewery serves up American classics (think: cheeseburgers, hush puppies and brats) in a historic factory.

Duffy’s Irish Pub, 2106 Vermont Ave NW, has been known as a go-to for Nationals and the die-hards will be out in full force for this one. The game will likely be on all 15 flat screens. And if that wasn’t enough to convince you, it was named the 2017 winner for Best Wings in D.C.

The Wizards tip off at 8 p.m. against the Boston Celtics in game five of the NBA Conference Semifinals. Not on home turf, the Wiz play at the TD Garden and will be broadcast on TNT.

RFD, 810 Seventh St NW, or ‘the World of Beer in the heart of the city,’ is a Wizard fan favorite. Part of the Wizards Bar Tour, RFD has over 300 bottled beers and, yes, more than 20 flat-screens. For Wednesdays’ game five, RFD has $5 Port City Brewing Metro Red all night long.

Want to watch all three games at the same time?

Head to Penn Quarter Sports Tavern, 639 Indiana Avenue NW. The bar has every package that DirecTV offers and has game day drink specials. If you want to watch all three games at the same time, this is the place for you.

Let's rock the red, D.C.!

