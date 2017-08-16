Valbuena, Calhoun homer to lift Angels past Nationals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) - Luis Valbuena and Kole Calhoun homered, Ricky Nolasco bounced back from a rocky first inning before exiting with an injury and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to split their two-game series.



The Angels won for the seventh time in eight games.



Tanner Roark (9-8) allowed four hits in seven innings for Washington, but was done in by the two home runs. Valbuena hit his 13th homer of the season to center to lead off the fifth, and Calhoun followed Mike Trout's two-out infield single in the sixth with a shot into the second deck in right field. It was Calhoun's 14th homer of the year.



Nolasco (6-12) threw 31 of his 112 pitches in the first inning, but he escaped trouble in the third and fourth to allow only two runs while striking out five.



Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single, then scored on Ryan Zimmerman's two-out shot to left.

