Treinen, owner of 1 save in the majors, gets Nats closer job

Oct 13, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Blake Treinen (45) pitches during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball game at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

FORT MYERS, FLA. (AP) - Blake Treinen will start the season as the closer for the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old Treinen, a right-hander, has one big league save.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced the decision Thursday, before Washington's exhibition game at the Boston Red Sox.

Treinen's powerful sinker has become his key to success after being converted from a starter to a reliever. He finished last season, his third in the majors, with a 2.28 ERA and and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

After the Nationals lost closer Mark Melancon to the San Francisco Giants in free agency, Treinen competed for the ninth-inning job in spring training with Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover.

Washington begins the regular season Monday at home against the Miami Marlins.

