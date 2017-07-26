The 12-month march: Nats, MLB begin countdown to 2018 All-Star Game

Jul 26, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser (L), MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr (M), and Washington Nationals managing principal owner Ted Lerner (R) unveil the official logo for the 2018 All-Star Game during a press conference prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The 2018 Midsummer Classic might be 356 days away, but that didn't stop the Nationals, Major League Baseball, and the DC Mayor Muriel Bowser from being in an All-Star state of mind.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, and Mayor Bowser unveiled the logo for the 2018 All-Star game on Tuesday at Nats Park.

Next year's All-Star game, which will take place July 17, will be the first in DC since the Nixon administration, a fact that isn't lost on MLB's commissioner.

"It's been 49 years since we had an all-star game here in Washington," said Manfred. "That's far too long."

For the Nationals third baseman, Ryan Zimmerman, the Midsummer Classic presents a great opportunity to shine a bright light on the franchise, the fan base, and the city.

"Starting as a 20 year-old I feel like I've grown with the fan base as they've, I want to say learned to become a baseball city again," said Zimmerman. "There's no better stage for DC to kinda show this new stadium that we have, the area surrounding it, and this awesome fan base that has grown with us than the All-Star Game."

One of the lighter moments during the event came during Dusty Baker's recollection of all-star memories as a player... or rather the lack thereof.

"All-star games mean a lot to me, because I didn't hardly make all-star games as a kid," said the Nats' skipper. "I was an alternate in pony league, I was an alternate in colt league. You're not supposed to root for guys to get hurt, but if somebody got hurt there I was. So it means a lot to me to be a part of an all-star team."

Of course the only way Baker can be the manager of the 2018 All-Star Game, is if his current squad makes it to the World Series.

