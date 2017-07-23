Strasburg leaves after 2 innings as precaution, Nats win

Jul 23, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

PHOENIX (AP) - Stephen Strasburg left after struggling with his control in the second inning, and the Washington Nationals wrapped up a successful nine-game trip with a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

After the game, Strasburg said his early departure was a precaution. He described the problem as slight "achiness" in his forearm. Strasburg said he wants to "nip it in the bud" so he's available to the team in the crucial stages of the late season.

Strasburg, 10-3 with a 3.31 ERA entering the game, uncharacteristically walked the No. 8 and No. 9 batters in the second inning before departing with a 5-0 lead. He threw 51 pitches, 29 strikes.

© 2017 Associated Press