Strasburg hit 2nd career homer as Nationals beat Phils 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Stephen Strasburg hit his second major league home run and pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday night.

Strasburg (3-1) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked four, leaving after 119 pitches and failing to go seven innings for the first time this season. Strasburg homered in the second on a 93 mph fastball from Nick Pivetta (0-2) for a 2-0 lead. He had been 0 for 10 at the plate this season and entered with a .151 career average.

Ryan Zimmeman hit his 12th homer, doubled and raised his average to .433 with a three-hit game. Anthony Rendon homered and had three hits, and Jayson Werth also had three hits for the Nationals, who won their third straight and improved the major leagues' best record to 20-9.

