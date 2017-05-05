WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Strasburg hit 2nd career homer as Nationals beat Phils 4-2

Associated Press , WUSA 10:59 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Stephen Strasburg hit his second major league home run and pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday night.

Strasburg (3-1) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked four, leaving after 119 pitches and failing to go seven innings for the first time this season. Strasburg homered in the second on a 93 mph fastball from Nick Pivetta (0-2) for a 2-0 lead. He had been 0 for 10 at the plate this season and entered with a .151 career average.

Ryan Zimmeman hit his 12th homer, doubled and raised his average to .433 with a three-hit game. Anthony Rendon homered and had three hits, and Jayson Werth also had three hits for the Nationals, who won their third straight and improved the major leagues' best record to 20-9.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories