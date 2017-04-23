Strasburg headed to paternity list, next start pushed back

Apr 14, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) throws to the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

NEW YORK (AP) - Stephen Strasburg will not take his regular turn in the Washington Nationals' rotation this week as he awaits the birth of his second child.

The Nationals plan to put Strasburg on the paternity list Monday, when they open a four-game series in Colorado. Jacob Turner will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start that night against the Rockies.

Strasburg's next turn comes up Tuesday, but Washington bumped back Joe Ross a day into that slot. The team said Sunday that Strasburg could pitch next weekend at home against the New York Mets.

A two-time All-Star, Strasburg is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA in four outings this season. He has 29 strikeouts in 28 innings.

Turner, who has made 53 major league starts and 79 appearances, has a 2.61 ERA in three starts for Syracuse. The 25-year-old right-hander started last Thursday against Toledo but threw only 31 pitches over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

© 2017 Associated Press