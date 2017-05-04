Scherzer fans 11 as Nationals beat Diamondbacks 4-2

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Photo: Mitchell Layton, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 11 to bounce back from his worst outing this season, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Thursday.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run and two hits in seven innings. He also was 2 for 3 at the plate, driving in Washington's first run with a second-inning infield single that pitcher Braden Shipley could not pick up with his bare hand.

The NL Cy Young Award winner struck out the side in the fourth and the seventh, the only two innings he allowed a hit. He gave up Jake Lamb's homer in the seventh.

In his previous outing, Scherzer gave up five runs on Travis d'Arnaud's two homers in a 7-5 loss to the Mets last Friday.

