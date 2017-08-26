Sanchez drives in 3 runs as Nationals beat Mets 9-4

Aug 26, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) scores a run beating the tag attempt by New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Adrian Sanchez drove in three runs, including soon after he took a pitch to the chest, and made a diving defensive play to help the bench-heavy Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 9-4 on Saturday.

With second baseman Daniel Murphy getting some rest before a pinch-hitting appearance, Sanchez filled in well with a two-run single during a big first inning and ranged to his left to pick up Gio Gonzalez's final out in the seventh. More remarkably, after taking a 96 mph sinker in the chest from Mets reliever Jeurys Familia that was called a foul ball, the rookie from Venezuela laced an RBI single to left to give the Nationals a valuable insurance run.

Sanchez was a big part of Washington pounding New York starter Robert Gsellman (5-6), who allowed six runs (two earned) on nine hits in four innings. Gsellman's own fielding error made his numbers look better but put the Mets in a hole.

Gonzalez (13-5) didn't have his best stuff in allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out two, but the left-hander got through 6 2/3 innings and earned a standing ovation from the crowd as he departed. His only blemishes came on Juan Lagares' RBI single in the third that scored Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores' 16th home run of the season in the sixth.

With only one player starting who was in their opening day lineup, the Nationals also got two RBIs from Adam Lind and a big day from center fielder Michael A. Taylor, who was 3 of 4 with his sixth outfield assist and 11th stolen base of the season.

