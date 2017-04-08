WUSA
Record 12-run first inning helps Phillies rout Nats 17-3

Associated Press , WUSA 12:40 AM. EDT April 09, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Howie Kendrick had a three-run triple while Philadelphia scored 12 runs for the biggest first inning in team history, and the Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 17-3 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia piled up nine hits and four walks off Jeremy Guthrie (0-1) and Enny Romero in the first. The Phillies didn't hit any homers in the inning, but did have three doubles. Maikel Franco, Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph each had two RBIs while Washington set a team mark for runs allowed in an inning.

Kendrick had three hits and four RBIs for the game, Saunders had three hits and two RBIs and Cameron Rupp homered and drove in three. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-0) pitched six solid innings for the win.

