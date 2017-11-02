Rapid fire questions: Getting to know the lighter side of Davey Martinez

The Washington Nationals introduced Dave Martinez as the team's new manager.
WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes spent a little time chatting with the Nats' new skipper.
Q: You're inheriting this new team, who would you not give the keys to your car to?
A: Bryce Harper.
Q: Why?
A: I think he would drive fast.
Q: How would you describe Bryce Harper's hair in one word?
A: Flow.
Q: If you can play one song in the clubhouse, and you can pick only one artist, who would it be? Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift?
A: I'd have to go Taylor Swift.
Q: Do you know any of her songs?
A: Probably not, but I think the boys would know a lot more of her songs than Justin Bieber.
Q: If you bring the onesies and the pajamas to this clubhouse, what's going to be your pajama?
A: Camo.
Q: Is there a food you eat, that you know you shouldn't?
A: Pizza. Pizza. Pizza. Pizza.
Q: If I was on your team, what would you do to me if I showed up late or I didn't hustle?
A: That's a $100 bottle of wine. Put it on my chair.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs