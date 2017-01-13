Orioles stars Machado, Britton reach deals at over $11M each

BALTIMORE (AP) - Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.
Both Baltimore players avoided salary arbitration with the moves Friday. They are eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.
The 24-year-old Machado will get $11.5 million. He made $5.05 million last season when he set career highs with 37 home runs, 96 RBIs and a .294 batting average. He had 114 starts at third base and 43 at shortstop.
The 29-year-old Britton will get $11.4 million. He made $6.9 million last season when he went 47 for 47 in save opportunities, had a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.
