Nats manager Martinez: 'We're here to win the World Series'

Darren Haynes chats with the new Nationals' manager Davey Martinez.

Associated Press , WUSA 7:49 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - First-time manager Dave Martinez knows that the Washington Nationals hired him with one goal in mind.

Martinez has started his new job by speaking repeatedly about winning a World Series.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo introduced Martinez at a news conference in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park on Thursday.

The Nationals have never won a postseason series, but Martinez said: "This team doesn't lack much."

Martinez has been a bench coach in the big leagues for a decade, most recently with the Chicago Cubs. He also played 16 years in the majors.

Rizzo calls Martinez a "perfect blend of the old school" with the use of analytical statistics.

© 2017 Associated Press


