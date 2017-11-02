Nats manager Martinez: 'We're here to win the World Series'

Nov 2, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (L) speaks as Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo (R) listens at an introductory press conference in the Nationals' clubhouse at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - First-time manager Dave Martinez knows that the Washington Nationals hired him with one goal in mind.

Martinez has started his new job by speaking repeatedly about winning a World Series.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo introduced Martinez at a news conference in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park on Thursday.

The Nationals have never won a postseason series, but Martinez said: "This team doesn't lack much."

Martinez has been a bench coach in the big leagues for a decade, most recently with the Chicago Cubs. He also played 16 years in the majors.

Rizzo calls Martinez a "perfect blend of the old school" with the use of analytical statistics.

