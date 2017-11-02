Nats manager Martinez: 'We're here to win the World Series'

WASHINGTON (AP) - First-time manager Dave Martinez knows that the Washington Nationals hired him with one goal in mind.
Martinez has started his new job by speaking repeatedly about winning a World Series.
Washington general manager Mike Rizzo introduced Martinez at a news conference in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park on Thursday.
The Nationals have never won a postseason series, but Martinez said: "This team doesn't lack much."
Martinez has been a bench coach in the big leagues for a decade, most recently with the Chicago Cubs. He also played 16 years in the majors.
Rizzo calls Martinez a "perfect blend of the old school" with the use of analytical statistics.
