Nationals place Strasburg on 10-day DL with elbow injury

WASHINGTON (AP) - Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Washington Nationals, who want the standout right-hander to rest his elbow by missing a turn in the rotation.

The Nationals describe the injury as a "right elbow nerve impingement." The move, made Thursday, is retroactive to July 24.

Manager Dusty Baker says Strasburg "is not feeling right," so the righty will skip a start for NL East leaders.

Strasburg is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 20 games. He was removed from his last start after just two innings on July 23 in Arizona.

Baker says Strasburg will continue to throw in the bullpen and will pitch in a simulated game before the Nationals decide whether to bring him back.

Washington recalled lefty Sammy Solis from Triple-A Syracuse.

