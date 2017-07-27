Nationals hit 8 HRs to blast Brewers 15-2

Jul 27, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) watches his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).

After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.

The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out, after which some of the fans reacted with good-natured booing.

Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead center that finally chased Blazek, whose first major league start was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

