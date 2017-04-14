Murphy's RBI double in 10th lifts Nationals over Phils 3-2

Apr 14, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) hits a walk off RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Daniel Murphy delivered on a day when his bobbleheads were given out to fans, doubling home Bryce Harper in the 10th inning to send the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Friday.

The Phillies lost their fourth in a row. They took two of three from the Nationals in Philadelphia last weekend.

Harper opened the 10th with a single off Jeanmar Gomez. Murphy hit an opposite-field double to left and Harper came around to easily beat the throw.

Shawn Kelley (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th inning. Gomez (1-1), who was removed from the closer's role this week after filling it last season, threw a scoreless ninth before Washington broke through.

© 2017 Associated Press