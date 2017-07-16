Murphy's 2 homers lead Nationals to 14-4 rout of Reds

Jul 16, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy hits a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Kohl, David Kohl)

CINCINNATI (AP) - Daniel Murphy hit two of Washington's five home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Nationals to a 14-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Adam Lind and Jose Lobaton added two-run shots and Anthony Rendon had a solo homer, his third home run in two games, to help the Nationals to their third win in the four-game series and fourth straight victory overall.

The Nationals have hit 10 home runs in the series, the sixth time since moving from Montreal in 2005 that they've hit at least 10 home runs in a four-game series. Washington has outscored the Reds 29-11 in the first three games of the series, which ends on Monday afternoon.

Tanner Roark (7-6) allowed three unearned runs in six innings. He walked three and struck out five.

