Mancini homers twice again, Orioles rout Blue Jays 11-4

TORONTO (AP) - Trey Mancini hit two home runs, Dylan Bundy pitched six shutout innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Sunday.

Mancini connected twice for the second time in three games. He also hit two homers in a win at Boston on Wednesday. In this one, he hit a three-run blast off Ryan Tepera in the sixth, then added a solo drive off Matt Dermody in the eighth.

Manny Machado and Craig Gentry also homered for Baltimore, each hitting a two-run shot off Dermody as the Orioles piled on late against their struggling AL East foes.

Toronto lost for the eighth time in nine games and dropped to 2-10 overall. The Blue Jays have scored 34 total runs, the fewest in the majors.

Toronto lost left-hander J.A. Happ (0-3) to a sore elbow in the fifth inning, another blow to a suddenly thin starting rotation.

