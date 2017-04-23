Machado in center of bad blood as Red Sox beat Orioles 6-2

Apr 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) speaks with trainer Richie Bancells after being thrown at by Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes (not pictured) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer)

BALTIMORE (AP) - A tempestuous three-game series between the Red Sox and Baltimore wound up with Matt Barnes being ejected for throwing a fastball behind the head of Orioles star Manny Machado in Boston's 6-2 victory Sunday.

Barnes' ejection was the latest facet of this tense rivalry between AL East rivals. His high, very inside pitch came two days after Machado took out Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a spikes-high slide.

Pedroia watched from the dugout for a second straight day Sunday with knee and ankle injuries. Machado apologized with a text message on Friday night, but that evidently wasn't the end of it.

When Machado batted in the sixth inning, Eduardo Rodriguez threw three pitches down and in near the knees. He came up again in the eighth and Barnes' pitch whizzed behind Machado and hit his bat. The ball hit Machado and rolled foul, and plate umpire Andy Fletcher tossed Barnes.

