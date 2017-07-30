Lind, Goodwin homer in 5th, Nationals beat Rockies for split

Jul 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Adam Lind (26) high fives catcher Matt Wieters (32) after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Owens, USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Adam Lind and Brian Goodwin homered in the fifth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Sunday night to split a day-night doubleheader.

In the first game, Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored four runs, and the Rockies roughed up Erick Fedde in his major league debut to win 10-6.

The Rockies had a 1-0 lead in the second game before Lind's two-run homer off Jon Gray (3-2). One out later, Goodwin followed with his homer for a two-run lead.

Edwin Jackson (2-1) allowed four hits in seven innings, striking out six. Sean Doolittle got his third save.

© 2017 Associated Press